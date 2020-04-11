Previous
Petunias by maggiemae
Petunias

Still blooming outside the window and processing took it to another view.
Thankful for:
Well, comfy beds, soft pillows, sink me into sleep while reviewing my whole history!
Maggiemae

Corinne ace
Love your processing !
April 11th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely capture. Yes sometimes we do look back over our lives. I think that is quite alright.
April 11th, 2020  
