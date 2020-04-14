Previous
Chef .. a ... la... by maggiemae
Photo 3036

Chef .. a ... la...

Potato Salad.
I'd made the mayonnaise so had to have the salad to go with it. Bacon, onion, parsley and eggs completed the dish with our home grown potatoes.
Thankful for;
Good food, good companionship and good connections!
Maggiemae

K1W1 ace
Oh that does look yummy.
April 14th, 2020  
