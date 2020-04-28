Previous
A smokey sky.. by maggiemae
Photo 3050

A smokey sky..

The colour and altitude of these clouds made me think there might be a fire somewhere - farmer doing a burn up!

Thankful for:
Remembering a favourite tv series and ordering the whole series on DVD. The Jewel in the Crown!
Maggiemae

