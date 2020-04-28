Sign up
Photo 3050
A smokey sky..
The colour and altitude of these clouds made me think there might be a fire somewhere - farmer doing a burn up!
Thankful for:
Remembering a favourite tv series and ordering the whole series on DVD. The Jewel in the Crown!
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Tags
tuesday night
