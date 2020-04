Fishing Port

But you can't buy fish here at the wharf. It has to be transported to another company who then markets and sells.

Our local wharf beside a swimming beach called, Friendly Bay. And it is.

Thankful for:

Hearing from our Canadian son who talks about huge taxes in Canada then our Japanese son who is on Golden Week at the moment. But not able to camp on the beach as normal. The Japanese seem to obey instructions so well.