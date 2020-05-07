Previous
Full Moon by maggiemae
Full Moon

Destined to hide on the Full moon opportunity ! Moon behind the clouds!

However it is a shot for the day and inside our bubble, we are eating well, drinking the best of malt...that's to be thankful for!
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
