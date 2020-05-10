Previous
Solar vase by maggiemae
Solar vase

Gets its energy during the day and comes to live at night! Maybe it is human.
Thankful for:
Mother's day went the way I chose.. my other half had forgotten. Pancake breakfast and champagne, steak and red wine in the evening.
Maggiemae

