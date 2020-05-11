Previous
Next
Last day of Level 3 by maggiemae
Photo 3063

Last day of Level 3

An empty street. And that's good - keeping within the rules.
We had a chemists pickup but didn't waste a minute going home.
Thankful for:
To Level 2 where these business owners can get back to work and make a living!
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
839% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
Yes, it will all be new on Thursday when things get going again.
May 11th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@dide ...and noisy, Dianne!
May 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise