Photo 3063
Last day of Level 3
An empty street. And that's good - keeping within the rules.
We had a chemists pickup but didn't waste a minute going home.
Thankful for:
To Level 2 where these business owners can get back to work and make a living!
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Tags
oamaru
,
shopping area
Dianne
Yes, it will all be new on Thursday when things get going again.
May 11th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@dide
...and noisy, Dianne!
May 11th, 2020
