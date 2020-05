The Scene

Out in the car purely for a drive after so many weeks. The bedding plants here have been replanted but in the past are so colourful. Our town workers are so good!

I think this is called "The Garden of Memories". Looking to the east, the sea in the distance and the railway going round the corner.

Thankful for:

We noticed a huge procession of Classic Cars and got into the middle to see where they were going. All around Oamaru then out our own road to country areas!

!