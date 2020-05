The Feather

Found beside our bed looking solitary and lonely! As we have a new goose feather duvet as in top left corner shot, it must be a goose feather! You can see the lightness and the density which is why it is so good for a duvet. Very light but so cosy and warm.

Thankful for:

A good book - maybe on kindle - but I chose it and I can see how far the end is... at the moment it is 5 hours!