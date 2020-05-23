Previous
More Autumn by maggiemae
Photo 3075

More Autumn

Grape Leaves giving up the ghost! In colour! The grapes did come but the birds ate them all having discovered them on our fence. I suppose I should use them to wrap something in that is vaguely Greek..
Thankful for;
I'm not Greek!
23rd May 2020

Maggiemae

maggiemae
Wylie ace
certainly faded glory.
May 23rd, 2020  
