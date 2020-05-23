Sign up
Photo 3075
More Autumn
Grape Leaves giving up the ghost! In colour! The grapes did come but the birds ate them all having discovered them on our fence. I suppose I should use them to wrap something in that is vaguely Greek..
Thankful for;
I'm not Greek!
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Tags
graspe leaves
Wylie
ace
certainly faded glory.
May 23rd, 2020
