I tried a smile..

Its not easy as you all know to smile at a computer or camera! You have to imagineer the funniest thing that it could do!

Apart from that I used a texture to confuse the shot as to the lines on my face and the lines on the texture:

A good thing:

Spent all day - deleted 100s of 1000's files on one computer and backing up another which took at least 3 hours!