The beginning

Sun, warm temperatures for this time of year and hey - it all went downhill.

This is the Swimming Centre here but now , no-one is swimming.. It is being renovated during Covid 19.



John was contacted this afternoon by the Auckland Care home that his sister (in care there for 10 years after a debilitating stroke) had died.

The actual words brought me into tears. So much history, laughs, loves and sharing, has ended!

Thankful for: as above - laughs, loves and for a long time, actual neighbours!