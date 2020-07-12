Previous
Early morning light by maggiemae
Photo 3125

Early morning light

Looking out through the curtains when I got up, this was the view to the south where snow had been forecast to arrive. The sun had got up also and just hit the high parts of this scene.
Thankful for;
No snow - it went offshore!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful morning light giving a welcome glow
July 12th, 2020  
