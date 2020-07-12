Sign up
Photo 3125
Early morning light
Looking out through the curtains when I got up, this was the view to the south where snow had been forecast to arrive. The sun had got up also and just hit the high parts of this scene.
Thankful for;
No snow - it went offshore!
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Tags
light
early
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful morning light giving a welcome glow
July 12th, 2020
