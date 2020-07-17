Previous
The luxury..

of going to the supermarket and not self distancing. You never know how good something is until you can't have it!.
Thankful for:
Hubby said he would push the trolley for me - I just appreciated that so much!
julia ace
Ventured to the supermarket for the first time this week have been doing online click and collect.. which is great though you miss out on the treats at the end of the rows
July 17th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro Yes, you spend far more on site than online!
July 17th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Good for John but glad you felt well enough to go with him! Since Harry stopped farming he has become a great shopper....his second hobby after grass cutting! Looks like New World perhaps, I think I recognise the badge although I don’t see the packer! Ah yes it’s on the trolley!
July 17th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@happypat Yes it is New World. I'm fine now and back to normal which is good. Maybe John will like it too. He loves to pack the car boot - properly!
July 17th, 2020  
