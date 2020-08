Brouhaa

...commonly, stir; a fuss or uproar.



Borrowed from French brouhaha, and meaning hubbub (mid 16th century: perhaps of Irish origin; compare with the Irish exclamations ababú, abú, used in battle cries.) -but disputed as to where from before that. Possibly from Hebrew בָּרוּךְ הַבָּא‎ (barúkh habá, “welcome”, literally “blessed is he who comes”).

I was creating my own brouhaha here!

Thankful for:

Day was pleasing and have decided that that is the end of my weird words!