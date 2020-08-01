Previous
Lollygagging by maggiemae
Lollygagging

Lollygagging:-

to spend time idly, aimlessly, or foolishly : dawdle.

To “lollygag” (or “lallygag”) (American slang), is a direct transliteration from Irish, as it was brought to America via Irish immigrants — plain and simple — with a direct and precise translation. It’s first known use dates back to the 1860s, around the time when the first influx of Irish immigrants came to America during the famine.

This lady with the candy connection is not dawdling at all!

Thankful for:
My back has had a good day with little pain. The 14 day side effects are straggling - now 18!
Maggiemae

Casablanca ace
With all that sugar, she would be completely hyper! Love the word, lollygagging. Such fun.
August 1st, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@casablanca Its hard to believe its a word, Madame C - but its in the dictionary!
August 1st, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love your series of fun words - a real fun education for us all I think I will have to make a list of these words - and perhaps start using them in conversation ! - my friends would think I had gone doo-lally !! Love the illustration - clever!!
August 1st, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl There might be a few raised eyebrows if you do, Beryl!
August 1st, 2020  
