Lollygagging:

to spend time idly, aimlessly, or foolishly : dawdle.



To “lollygag” (or “lallygag”) (American slang), is a direct transliteration from Irish, as it was brought to America via Irish immigrants — plain and simple — with a direct and precise translation. It’s first known use dates back to the 1860s, around the time when the first influx of Irish immigrants came to America during the famine.



This lady with the candy connection is not dawdling at all!



Thankful for:

My back has had a good day with little pain. The 14 day side effects are straggling - now 18!

