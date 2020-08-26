Previous
Next
Tiny iris by maggiemae
Photo 3170

Tiny iris

These come out so early in Spring. I used the white box effect here. Dragged it (not the iris!) out of the cupboard and used a couple of blank sheets of paper for the floor.
Thankful for:
Searching in the freezer and found a lamb casserole!
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
868% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh what a sweet image. I liked reading how you did it.
August 26th, 2020  
bep
Love the result!
August 26th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
fav
August 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise