Scotch chest..

I continue to like the sketching apps to see just lines - good ones ...etc.

This Scotch chest (not scottish) has been in the family for eons. I was lucky enough to get it finally into our home!

Thankful for:

family doing FaceTime in this Covid time. Its almost as good as having them in our home.. but you have to look good which is why I put on a necklace over all sorts of tops. They don't know I have holes in my socks!