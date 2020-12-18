Hanging..

I made several hanging pots this summer and am so pleased with how they turn out. This one has that purple flower around the outside and geraniums, yet to flower in the middle! I used to get so annoyed at having to water water all the time but now, I have the time and its not only pleasurable but has good results.

Thankful for:

Lunch at our Club for the Friday meal. We are surrounded by grey haired women on walkers and bald headed men who look as if they don't know why they are there! We are not of that kind.. yet!