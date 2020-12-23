Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3289
Optician
I was sitting in the waiting room for my 6 monthly glaucoma test and what did I see!! Thought I needed new glasses!
Thankful for;
My tests indicated there was no further deterioration in my eyes!
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4452
photos
240
followers
139
following
901% complete
View this month »
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yolanda
JackieR
ace
How did she get there???
December 22nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
She wouldn't tell me, Jackie!
December 22nd, 2020
Phil Howcroft
very clever maggie !
December 22nd, 2020
Corinne
ace
Funny Maggiemae ! Happy you’ve no complication
December 22nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
What a blessing! I always feel the same way about my macular degeneration. =)
December 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close