Optician by maggiemae
Optician

I was sitting in the waiting room for my 6 monthly glaucoma test and what did I see!! Thought I needed new glasses!

Thankful for;
My tests indicated there was no further deterioration in my eyes!
Maggiemae

JackieR ace
How did she get there???
December 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond She wouldn't tell me, Jackie!
December 22nd, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
very clever maggie !
December 22nd, 2020  
Corinne ace
Funny Maggiemae ! Happy you’ve no complication
December 22nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
What a blessing! I always feel the same way about my macular degeneration. =)
December 22nd, 2020  
