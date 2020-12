Some flower..

about to flower. It grows quite high and flowers for quite a long time. In the winter it dies right back. No idea of name.

Thankful for:

all my wonderful friends on 365! But I'm going to say..I've become a complete cripple with severe back pain. I do not want any commiseration. Its just a diary comment.

Comments on .. how much input should we have with our families problems..should we say wise things or just say nothing but support?