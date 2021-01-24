Previous
Next
My favourite for the day. by maggiemae
Photo 3321

My favourite for the day.

High above this family surfing beach we could watch for hours the activities. Cricket between 3 young and gorgeous females and their new friends, hunky and sports mad young men! Surfers, young Mums showing the children the excitement of the waves, young brown young women getting the sun.....
We were high amongst this and did not need to participate. A picnic basket and a bottle of cold white were all we needed!
Thankful for:
More David Attenborough programmes. I find my mouth is open for some time and have to remember to close it!
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture, sounds as if you wee in paradise.
January 24th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana Haven't done it for a while due to back issues, Diana so we loved this excursion! John loves a picnic. But so do I - fresh radish and tomato sandwiches,... a huge strawberry to finish!
January 24th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
I can just picture you both, sitting watching the world enjoy the surf and the sand and the ocean. You don't always need to participate to enjoy. Your vantage point and picnic sound delightful. Lovely image!
January 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise