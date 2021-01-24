My favourite for the day.

High above this family surfing beach we could watch for hours the activities. Cricket between 3 young and gorgeous females and their new friends, hunky and sports mad young men! Surfers, young Mums showing the children the excitement of the waves, young brown young women getting the sun.....

We were high amongst this and did not need to participate. A picnic basket and a bottle of cold white were all we needed!

Thankful for:

More David Attenborough programmes. I find my mouth is open for some time and have to remember to close it!