A lot of dark places..

I've learnt do not let a indoor plant grow! They need light. So I've got some artificial flowers and they don't need water, bloom forever! Peonys, white and red on one side then recently added the magnolia flowers! They sit in a old basket I used to keep my knitting in. Sit in the shadow inside and provide a lovely happy display!

Thankful for:

A hubby who is learning how to cook the meat etc on the barbecue. He's always done this but needs to organise himself away from the computer's attention.