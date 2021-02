Solved...

The focus problem with my camera. On the lens itself is a small switch.. MF...DMF..AMF zoom. I forget this and it's easy to switch without knowing. It was on MF and I didn't manually focus. DMF is better "Direct Manual Focus' - you can focus with a click then use the lens ring to focus even finer!.

Thankful for:

My eyes - can actually read the manual - if one has the inclination!