Classic

Architecture from Oamaru (our town). Oamaru is extremely rich in natural, archaeological and European architectural heritage. The town is especially fortunate to have its vast array of elaborate Victorian and Edwardian buildings concentrated along the Thames, Tyne and Harbour Street areas.

I was standing here while John was having his ears unwaxed in this building... rather unglorious.

Thankful for:

MY 4500 photo has some significance.

Could be neat on the Black..