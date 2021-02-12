Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3340
Beach Race Wobble
There were many wobbles on the beach race - the new racers had to find their wheels and the experienced racers won their events.
Thankful for:
newspaper on the floor of the car to catch the sandy shoes.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
0
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4508
photos
243
followers
140
following
915% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
12th February 2021 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
burt munro challenge
,
beach race
Leave a Comment
