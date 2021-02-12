Previous
Beach Race Wobble by maggiemae
Photo 3340

Beach Race Wobble

There were many wobbles on the beach race - the new racers had to find their wheels and the experienced racers won their events.
Thankful for:
newspaper on the floor of the car to catch the sandy shoes.
Maggiemae

Photo Details

