Photo 3380
Experimental
Looking outside from the window into the darkness with only one street light above the road. I waited for a car to zoom past with its headlights! You can just pick out our gates - wrought iron.
Thankful for:
Getting to know more about my camera!
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
0
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as has those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4552
photos
241
followers
138
following
926% complete
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
24th March 2021 8:04pm
Tags
the night outside
