Cape Wanbrow

I have tried to find the history of Cape Wanbrow and its name but only got that it was an ancient volcano millions of years ago. The name is unknown until I find out! Its a huge headland and was covered in pine trees until recently all logged. Native plants were planted by locals and are flourishing. I don't know how these two dwellings were allowed but it must be a wonderful view from up there. During the 2nd World War there was a lookout built and there was a gun emplacement there.

From below this is a nice bike trail, walking trail around the harbour.

Thankful for:

The house next door has been sold! Not thankful unless the new owners are acceptable to us! We have secret plans to find out!