Cape Wanbrow by maggiemae
Cape Wanbrow

I have tried to find the history of Cape Wanbrow and its name but only got that it was an ancient volcano millions of years ago. The name is unknown until I find out! Its a huge headland and was covered in pine trees until recently all logged. Native plants were planted by locals and are flourishing. I don't know how these two dwellings were allowed but it must be a wonderful view from up there. During the 2nd World War there was a lookout built and there was a gun emplacement there.
From below this is a nice bike trail, walking trail around the harbour.
Thankful for:
The house next door has been sold! Not thankful unless the new owners are acceptable to us! We have secret plans to find out!
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as has those all round the world.
Casablanca ace
Glorious colour water!
PS my neighbour's house just sold too......waiting to see who comes!
March 30th, 2021  
