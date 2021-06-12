Previous
The lounge by maggiemae
Photo 3460

The lounge

of the Lodge we are staying at! I could get used to this life! The meals are first class prepared by the chef, owner and his wife.
Today was a somewhat shocking day as I saw a helicopter crash near where we are staying. There was a bridal party on at the Resort further down the road and the bride and groom plus photographer when up in the helicopter to take photos. Unfortunately they were seriously injured and helicoptered over to Christchurch, I took a photo from a distance, cropped it and it was published on Stuff.
Thankful for:
No-one was killed!
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
947% complete

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful lodge……..but sad news!
June 12th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
That would shake you up maggie… I read about it on Stuff. You are a proper reporter! So sad fir your wedding day to end like that…I hope they all improve very quickly with no nasty long lasting injuries.
It looks a very inviting room.
June 12th, 2021  
Domenico Dodaro ace
The lounge looks comfy! Recover from the shock, i would be knocked out!
June 12th, 2021  
