The lounge

of the Lodge we are staying at! I could get used to this life! The meals are first class prepared by the chef, owner and his wife.

Today was a somewhat shocking day as I saw a helicopter crash near where we are staying. There was a bridal party on at the Resort further down the road and the bride and groom plus photographer when up in the helicopter to take photos. Unfortunately they were seriously injured and helicoptered over to Christchurch, I took a photo from a distance, cropped it and it was published on Stuff.

Thankful for:

No-one was killed!