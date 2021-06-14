The Thar

The Himalayan tahr was introduced to New Zealand more than a century ago for sport and amazingly enough by the Duke of Bedford, in England.

But since then it has made itself at home in our national parks, developing a taste for native tussock.



It's estimated there are 35,000 of the animals running around the Southern Alps. But the Department of Conservation (DoC) says they can't have more than 10,000 because of the damage they cause to native plants.

However, here at Lake Pukaki this statue tells another story.

You can't see Mt Cook here as you could if the weather was right but the background on this lake showed beauty of its own