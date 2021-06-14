Previous
Next
The Thar by maggiemae
Photo 3462

The Thar

The Himalayan tahr was introduced to New Zealand more than a century ago for sport and amazingly enough by the Duke of Bedford, in England.
But since then it has made itself at home in our national parks, developing a taste for native tussock.

It's estimated there are 35,000 of the animals running around the Southern Alps. But the Department of Conservation (DoC) says they can't have more than 10,000 because of the damage they cause to native plants.
However, here at Lake Pukaki this statue tells another story.
Thankful for;
You can't see Mt Cook here as you could if the weather was right but the background on this lake showed beauty of its own
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
948% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautiful shot and interesting information
June 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise