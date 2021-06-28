Previous
Waiting for... by maggiemae
Waiting for...

the cold spell of weather to arrive, I noticed my reflection in the mirror so had to see if my camera could focus. Naturally, I don't smile but i'm not unhappy.
Thanks for:
Masterchef Australia - gives me great ideas!
Photo Details

