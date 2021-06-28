Sign up
Photo 3476
Waiting for...
the cold spell of weather to arrive, I noticed my reflection in the mirror so had to see if my camera could focus. Naturally, I don't smile but i'm not unhappy.
Thanks for:
Masterchef Australia - gives me great ideas!
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
0
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4660
photos
240
followers
130
following
952% complete
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3470
3471
3472
3473
1156
3474
3475
3476
Views
11
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
28th June 2021 2:16pm
Tags
selfie reflection
