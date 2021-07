A little ruffled.....

Our beautiful tui engaged in a word battle against 2 other tui's. There is a large tree in our property and tuis decide this is a good halfway point to the kowhai in another part of our property. This one was ousted but he hopped back over the fence and voiced his protest!

Thankful for:

Lots of postcards in places , from everywhere to send to family members whether in Canada or NZ!