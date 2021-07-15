Sign up
Photo 3493
Artistic transformation
of our current yellow rhododendrons which are starting to bloom. Its still winter so I do admire their determination.
Thankful for:
Not having to go out. But I do tomorrow, my library books are due!
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
3486
3487
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
iPhone 11 Pro
Tags
rhodos
,
in a coloured pencil app
