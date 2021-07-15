Previous
Artistic transformation by maggiemae
Photo 3493

Artistic transformation

of our current yellow rhododendrons which are starting to bloom. Its still winter so I do admire their determination.
Thankful for:
Not having to go out. But I do tomorrow, my library books are due!
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
