As you do...

put the dog on the back of the bike - if you are a farmer! There were tractors and utility trucks stretching forever down this road. I saw this man on his bike - that is also maybe more used than a utility truck on a farm but I only saw this one in the procession.

Thankful for:

Lunch at the Club - on Fridays there is free dessert and today it was chocolate slice with cream. Its actually called something else which I can't remember!