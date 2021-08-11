Previous
Evening forebodings by maggiemae
Evening forebodings

We are not too far from Dunedin hospital and several times a day, the helicopter lands on the roof delivering some poor patient who has had an awful accident.
Thankful for:
being careful on the roads - having a driver who is on the ball!
Maggiemae

Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Photo Details

Dianne
A worrying reason to see the chopper, but a lovely image with all the blues.
August 11th, 2021  
