Photo 3725
Evening dramatics!
If you wait long enough some amazing sky scenes develop! I tried to get the sheep opposite us on the other side of the road grazing as well.
Thankful for:
an optimistic view on life!
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
0
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4927
photos
240
followers
117
following
1020% complete
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
3723
3724
3725
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
4th March 2022 8:18pm
Tags
sunset
