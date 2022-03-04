Previous
Next
Evening dramatics! by maggiemae
Photo 3725

Evening dramatics!

If you wait long enough some amazing sky scenes develop! I tried to get the sheep opposite us on the other side of the road grazing as well.
Thankful for:
an optimistic view on life!
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise