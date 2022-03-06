Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3727
The helicopter
A little spider in the sky! The only incentive for me today- a bad night.
This copter was obviously taking someone in to the local hospital. Somebody else's day is ruined!
The day brought rest and good nutrition. I'm so glad I can put my feet up when I feel so tired. Not that I tell anybody!
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
2
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4929
photos
240
followers
112
following
1021% complete
View this month »
Tags
helicopter
Diana
ace
Lovely minimalist capture. I hate the sound of helicopters, it's mostly bad news.
March 6th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
You are right Diana - an accident, a crash, finding drugs, search and rescue,
@ludwigsdiana
!
March 6th, 2022
