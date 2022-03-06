Previous
The helicopter by maggiemae
The helicopter

A little spider in the sky! The only incentive for me today- a bad night.
This copter was obviously taking someone in to the local hospital. Somebody else's day is ruined!

The day brought rest and good nutrition. I'm so glad I can put my feet up when I feel so tired. Not that I tell anybody!
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Maggiemae

Diana ace
Lovely minimalist capture. I hate the sound of helicopters, it's mostly bad news.
March 6th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You are right Diana - an accident, a crash, finding drugs, search and rescue, @ludwigsdiana !
March 6th, 2022  
