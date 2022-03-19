Sign up
Photo 3740
Solitary
Looks like a solitary lavender flower but there are others around, I wanted to include the Japanese Anemones in the background who are all dying to be photographed!
Thankful for:
A good book to read through the rugby match!
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
japanese
,
anenome
