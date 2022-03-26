Over a year old...!

We ordered some meals to be delivered in the first lockdown. Put these two in the freezer and now thawed and heated them up. i'd have to say, I don't think I'll be poisoned but I'll not be over the moon. Chicken was chewy, some veggies overcooked, some dry, but it looked good!

Thankful for:

I got sent some historic photos of our old secondary college which had my sister in them. She died 5 years ago but I was so pleased to see them - didn't know she was in the choir, life saving and prefects at our school!