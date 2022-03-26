Previous
Over a year old...! by maggiemae
Photo 3747

Over a year old...!

We ordered some meals to be delivered in the first lockdown. Put these two in the freezer and now thawed and heated them up. i'd have to say, I don't think I'll be poisoned but I'll not be over the moon. Chicken was chewy, some veggies overcooked, some dry, but it looked good!
Thankful for:
I got sent some historic photos of our old secondary college which had my sister in them. She died 5 years ago but I was so pleased to see them - didn't know she was in the choir, life saving and prefects at our school!
Maggiemae

Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Photo Details

Brian
Enjoying your "Thankful for:" sharing. An interesting subject captured so very well.
March 26th, 2022  
Maggiemae
@briaan Thanks Brian! it was a deep sigh moment!
March 26th, 2022  
Diana
How wonderful to get some photos of your sister, it must bring back fond memories. I love your dinner plates, but not what's on them ;-)
March 26th, 2022  
julia
Meals certainly look colourful but disappointing not so tasty.. Nice to see those historic photos..
March 26th, 2022  
Babs
It does look tasty but a shame it didn't live up to expectations
March 26th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Looks colourful shame they do not match in their taste - So wonderful to have these photos of your sister , must bring back so many fond memories !
March 26th, 2022  
