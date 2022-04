Evolved - peace lily

Trying to photograph from underneath the flower just opening up, this photo evolved It could be called abstract peace.



This photo took a while - 3 different cameras, different light, speed... in the end I had to go with the best.

Thankful for:

Reading 'Sense and Sensibility' but not by Jane Austen! Same storyline but allowed to be set in modern times. Instead of a horse and carriage its a 4 wheeled landcruiser!