Rose above the dark...

These roses were just at the right blooming form (almost like a tulip) to see above one of our rhododendrons.

I have had 10 years of finding out what my cameras can do and am just discovering what I can do for a photo. Of course if I went to a Camera Club I would be told.

Thankful for:

I don't like to be told to do anything.. I'm a quiet rebel- always have been. So good to find out by myself.