Photo 3782
She sells seashells on the seashore...
I found a bag of shells. I do remember my son saying 'where are my shells' Well, suddenly they appear. Now when I send this photo to him - what will happen? Anyway they look so good on the white background.
Thankful for:
Chocolate with nuts in it!
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
4
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
30th April 2022 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shells
Annie D
ace
Both my daughters and I have bags or bottles of shells :)
A diverse selection.
April 30th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 30th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Very nice ... I have little bags of various shells hidden away somewhere.
April 30th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
About time to get them out, Valerie!
@happysnaps
April 30th, 2022
