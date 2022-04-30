Previous
Next
She sells seashells on the seashore... by maggiemae
Photo 3782

She sells seashells on the seashore...

I found a bag of shells. I do remember my son saying 'where are my shells' Well, suddenly they appear. Now when I send this photo to him - what will happen? Anyway they look so good on the white background.
Thankful for:
Chocolate with nuts in it!
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1036% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Both my daughters and I have bags or bottles of shells :)
A diverse selection.
April 30th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 30th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Very nice ... I have little bags of various shells hidden away somewhere.
April 30th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
About time to get them out, Valerie! @happysnaps
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise