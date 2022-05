Walking East

past this corner house. It is built in the 19th Century and was a Coaching hotel when Oamaru was in its beginnings. Its kept very well and the new owners have tried to keep the window boxes going. The previous owners let the plants die.

Thankful for:

Son and daughter in law are in the throes of Covid and although there is nothing I can do from here, I was able to send them a line-up of photos of them both over the internet. It may cheer them up.