Photo 3807
Beyond the fire of the sky..
This is what the sky performed in front of us and I took this through the lounge window! Every night is different!
Thankful for - today..
A haircut - not mine but his! He now my Mr Handsome!
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
light on the western hills
