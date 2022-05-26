Sign up
Photo 3808
Today - coffee outside
...and at the end of May which is so good! Katy might like to see what she asked for:
@grammyn'
Thankful for:
Lighting the fire around late afternoon when the outside looks so cold!
26th May 2022
26th May 22
3
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5017
photos
236
followers
115
following
1043% complete
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
26th May 2022 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
us two
Pam Knowler
ace
A beautiful portrait of you both! Love your hair! Hope you are kee well!
May 26th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Thank you Pam - glad you commented on my hair - it is a 'bone of contention' with me
@pamknowler
May 26th, 2022
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely day. It has been beautiful here today too after a few days of rain
May 26th, 2022
