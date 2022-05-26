Previous
Next
Today - coffee outside by maggiemae
Photo 3808

Today - coffee outside

...and at the end of May which is so good! Katy might like to see what she asked for: @grammyn'
Thankful for:
Lighting the fire around late afternoon when the outside looks so cold!
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1043% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
A beautiful portrait of you both! Love your hair! Hope you are kee well!
May 26th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Thank you Pam - glad you commented on my hair - it is a 'bone of contention' with me @pamknowler
May 26th, 2022  
Babs ace
Looks like a lovely day. It has been beautiful here today too after a few days of rain
May 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise