Cheese Rolls by maggiemae
Photo 3810

Cheese Rolls

You wonder what the relevance is? I bought 3 dozen cheese rolls on line to support the local church and picked them up here today! Lots of busy ladies with masks on making dozens of cheese rolls. I put mine in the freezer to pick out by one dozen when the time came.
Thankful for:
The house looked ok for a distant cousin to visit John - a cousin on his mother's side. Flowers on the coffee table, clean carpet and kitchen - except for all the pots and stuff I used to make pizza from the base upwards!
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this lovely little church, gorgeous sky too. How wonderful to be able to support the church and have enough provisions for the future.
May 28th, 2022  
Dianne
A nice way for funds to be raised for the church. South Island cheese rolls are reputedly the best!
May 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely - hope the cheese rolls were good
May 28th, 2022  
