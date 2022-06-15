Previous
The Last rose by maggiemae
The Last rose

It really is! I put it against bright light to see what would happen. I wanted to keep the form and the beautiful shade of cream colour in this rose.
Thankful for:
Knowing how live TV shows work and not finding fault. The challenges are huge!
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 15th, 2022  
