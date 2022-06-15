Sign up
The Last rose
The Last rose
It really is! I put it against bright light to see what would happen. I wanted to keep the form and the beautiful shade of cream colour in this rose.
Thankful for:
Knowing how live TV shows work and not finding fault. The challenges are huge!
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
rose
,
cream'
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
June 15th, 2022
