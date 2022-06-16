Previous
Threatening skies by maggiemae
Threatening skies

These dark clouds were hovering over our area all day but didn't eventuate into anything. Not even a drop of rain!
Thankful for:
Some amazing talent to watch in AGT and BGT!
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Sarah Bremner ace
Very dramatic sky.
June 16th, 2022  
katy ace
There is so much beautiful light on the buildings that it belies the threatening look of the skies
June 16th, 2022  
