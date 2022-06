Distance..

I have bought a new camera after the one with the good zoom that I bought 8 years ago has now given up completely! I chose this new one for its heavy duty zoom but didn't realise how heavy it is! My old one 383gms, this one 1.5kilos! This is a picture of the Observatory Village (care home) that is built on the opposite hill with a wide valley in between us. New villas are being built.



Thankful for some strength in my arms but now I'm working with weights to be able to hold this camera!