Tennis

The Story: I was looking at what Pat ..@happypat ..was posting and she mentioned watching Wimbledon where this guy, Nick Kyrgios was called the 'Bad Guy' was creating drama. I was watching a replay at this time - 12 hours later and all of a sudden this game came on! I have to say that he earned that bad guy name but he had tennis brilliance.

I took this photo during the game.

Thankful for:

Watching old movies as well as on the spot Sports....eg. Bergerac!